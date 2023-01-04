Singapore construction firm fined S$170,000 for safety lapses leading to worker's traumatic brain injury

SINGAPORE: Construction company EC Builders has been fined S$170,000 over safety lapses that led to one of its employees suffering a serious injury in a 2019 worksite accident, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The company was sentenced on Dec 9 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, MOM said in an alert for the month of December.

The incident occurred on Aug 1, 2019, when Ali Mohammad Sohag, a construction worker employed by EC Builders, was instructed by his supervisor to inspect and tighten lifelines at a worksite.

"In the course of his work, he walked on top of steel bars that were placed on a formwork structure," MOM said.

"He was not anchored to a lifeline, and subsequently slipped and fell from a height of 12m.

"He was conveyed to Changi General Hospital and diagnosed with traumatic brain injury."

MOM's investigations found that EC Builders had failed to ensure that Ali had the relevant training and instruction regarding the installation of lifelines.

The company also failed to properly consider the hazards relating to the installation of lifelines and the health and safety risks such work posed.

Additionally, MOM found that EC Builders failed to ensure that Ali was properly supervised when he was tightening the lifelines.

"Providing a safe work environment is a basic responsibility of all employers. Employers must ensure that safe work measures are in place to mitigate risks, especially those that could result in fatalities or major injuries," the ministry said.

"Workers must also keep a lookout for themselves and their co-workers.

"In the case of EC Builders Pte Ltd, there was a lack of basic safety precautions and respect for safety standards and requirements. As a result, a worker was seriously injured."