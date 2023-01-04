Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore construction firm fined S$170,000 for safety lapses leading to worker's traumatic brain injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore construction firm fined S$170,000 for safety lapses leading to worker's traumatic brain injury

Singapore construction firm fined S$170,000 for safety lapses leading to worker's traumatic brain injury
In this Sep 14, 2021, file photo, workers are seen at a construction site in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)
04 Jan 2023 01:07PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 01:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Construction company EC Builders has been fined S$170,000 over safety lapses that led to one of its employees suffering a serious injury in a 2019 worksite accident, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The company was sentenced on Dec 9 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, MOM said in an alert for the month of December.

The incident occurred on Aug 1, 2019, when Ali Mohammad Sohag, a construction worker employed by EC Builders, was instructed by his supervisor to inspect and tighten lifelines at a worksite.

"In the course of his work, he walked on top of steel bars that were placed on a formwork structure," MOM said.

"He was not anchored to a lifeline, and subsequently slipped and fell from a height of 12m.

"He was conveyed to Changi General Hospital and diagnosed with traumatic brain injury."

MOM's investigations found that EC Builders had failed to ensure that Ali had the relevant training and instruction regarding the installation of lifelines.

The company also failed to properly consider the hazards relating to the installation of lifelines and the health and safety risks such work posed.

Additionally, MOM found that EC Builders failed to ensure that Ali was properly supervised when he was tightening the lifelines.

"Providing a safe work environment is a basic responsibility of all employers. Employers must ensure that safe work measures are in place to mitigate risks, especially those that could result in fatalities or major injuries," the ministry said.

"Workers must also keep a lookout for themselves and their co-workers.

"In the case of EC Builders Pte Ltd, there was a lack of basic safety precautions and respect for safety standards and requirements. As a result, a worker was seriously injured."

Also read:

Source: CNA/kg(jo)

Related Topics

MOM workplace safety

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.