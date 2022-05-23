MOM warns of scammers impersonating its officers in fake email

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (May 23) warned members of the public about a fake email from scammers impersonating its officers.

It appeared to be sent from MOM's Labour Relations and Workplaces Division and contained a ZIP file attachment, said the ministry in a Facebook post.

The email claimed that MOM requires employers to submit a declaration every month on salary payments, "to ensure that all workers continue to get paid salaries in a timely manner".

Recipients were instructed to fill in an attached declaration form "to indicate whether April 2022 salaries have been paid" and whether any salary payments are outstanding.

"MOM does not send emails with ZIP file attachments," the ministry said. "This is a scam."