Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

MOM warns of scammers impersonating its officers in fake email
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

MOM warns of scammers impersonating its officers in fake email

MOM warns of scammers impersonating its officers in fake email

The Ministry of Manpower logo. (File Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

23 May 2022 04:56PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 04:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (May 23) warned members of the public about a fake email from scammers impersonating its officers.

It appeared to be sent from MOM's Labour Relations and Workplaces Division and contained a ZIP file attachment, said the ministry in a Facebook post.

The email claimed that MOM requires employers to submit a declaration every month on salary payments, "to ensure that all workers continue to get paid salaries in a timely manner". 

Recipients were instructed to fill in an attached declaration form "to indicate whether April 2022 salaries have been paid" and whether any salary payments are outstanding. 

"MOM does not send emails with ZIP file attachments," the ministry said. "This is a scam." 

MOM said the fake email appears to be sent from its Labour Relations and Workplaces Division. (Photo: Ministry of Manpower)

MOM has urged anyone who has been affected by the scam to lodge a police report immediately. The ministry also pointed to tips on its website on how to spot such scams

Related:

Source: CNA/vc(gs)

Related Topics

Ministry of Manpower scam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us