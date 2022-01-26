175 companies fined for failing to update residential addresses of workers

SINGAPORE: In the last two years, more than S$1 million was handed out in fines to 175 companies for not updating the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on the residential addresses of work pass holders.

The addresses of 960 work pass holders were not kept up to date and for this, the companies were fined between S$500 and S$2,000 for each work pass holder, said MOM on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Collectively, the fines totalled more than S$1.1 million. Despite repeated reminders through calls and e-mails, the companies did not comply with the requirement, said MOM.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Regulations (EFMR), employers must keep MOM informed of the residential addresses of their work pass holders. They must also update any change in addresses within five days of relocation.

"The accuracy of this information is critical in facilitating communications to work pass holders, and for public health or emergency contact tracing purposes," the ministry said.

Under the Foreign Manpower Act, failure to comply may result in a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both, per charge.