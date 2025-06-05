MOM investigating allegations of companies misusing passes for hiring foreign students, trainees

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating allegations that companies are misusing a pass that permits employers to hire foreign students and intra-corporate trainees for up to three months.

In response to queries from CNA, MOM said that it takes these claims of misuse of the Training Employment Pass (TEP) "seriously" and is already investigating the matter. It has also completed its investigations into some of the claims.

CNA has asked the ministry what the outcomes of the completed investigations were.

According to MOM, the TEP allows foreigners to undergo practical training for professional, managerial, executive or specialist jobs in Singapore.

Companies can apply for this pass if they wish to hire a foreign student or a trainee from a foreign office or subsidiary.

The ministry said that it does "additional checks and audits" on "selected" TEP applications, by asking for proof of training programmes and foreign offices or subsidiaries.

To hire a foreign student, their training attachment in Singapore must be part of their course of study, and they must be studying at an "acceptable institution" or earn a "fixed monthly salary" of at least S$3,000 (US$2,330), said the ministry.

To hire a trainee from a foreign office or subsidiary, they must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$3,000.

In an article titled "Management executives washing dishes" non-profit Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) posted on its website last month, it said that it had seen 13 workers on such passes between Dec 1 last year and Apr 26 this year.

"We have never before seen so many workers on this kind of work pass in such a short time. Nearly all of them complained about salary irregularities, but at least one of them pointed to long working hours as his biggest problem," the article said.

"However, when we found out more about the circumstances which led to their working in Singapore, we could see the contours of a rapidly widening job scam."