MOM deployed 'insufficient resources' to convey COVID-19 cases from Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) deployed "insufficient resources" for an "unexpected" increase in COVID-19 cases at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory, resulting in delays to the transfer of these cases to care or recovery facilities.

Chief of MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group Tung Yui Fai said this in remarks provided to the media after a visit to the migrant workers' dormitory in Jurong on Friday (Oct 15).

He said MOM has investigated the claims about delays in transferring COVID-19 cases, lack of access to medical support and the poor quality of catered food, and that these are being "progressively resolved" together with the dormitory operator and employer of the workers.

"Our preliminary investigations show that the initial delays in (conveying) workers from the dormitory to the appropriate care or recovery facility were because we had deployed insufficient resources to convey an unexpected increase in number of workers being tested positive," said Mr Tung.

"This was due to a mandatory routine mass testing exercise by an employer on their workforce residing at the dormitory."

As of Thursday evening, the backlog of residents who tested positive in antigen rapid tests (ART) has been conveyed to care or recovery facilities, he said. Mobile clinical teams have also been deployed to meet workers' care needs.

Additionally, the employer has reminded the caterer to strictly adhere to food hygiene standards and is also working with the caterer to make adjustments for different food preferences, said Mr Tung.