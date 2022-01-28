Singapore’s total employment rises in last quarter of 2021 as labour market continues to improve

SINGAPORE: Total employment grew "substantially" in the last quarter of 2021 with more residents and non-residents being hired, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in its Labour Market Advance Release on Friday (Jan 28).

Total employment rose by 47,400 in 4Q, compared to the decline of 2,400 in the third quarter.

Resident employment grew at a faster pace and non-resident employment increased for the first time in two years, the report said.

The increase was broad-based across all industries and is partly due to seasonal hiring for year-end festivities in

industries such as food & beverages and retail. Employment grew in these sectors for the first time after consecutive quarters of declines.

"We expect the labour market to continue to improve in 2022, driven by an overall easing in domestic COVID-19 restrictions and the resumption of international travel," said MOM in a media release.

"However, recovery to pre-COVID state continues to be uneven across sectors, and uncertainty remains over the trajectory of the virus."