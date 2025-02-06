MOM cracks down on commercial diving violations; 12 companies, 7 individuals taken to task

SINGAPORE: Twelve commercial diving companies and seven individuals were slapped with a total of 65 penalties for safety violations during a three-month operation by Singapore authorities.

These included a stop work order for a diving supervisor and S$13,000 (US9,630) in fines to companies and individuals.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) from September to December 2024, MOM said on Thursday (Feb 6).

It highlighted two fatalities at Singapore anchorages last year where commercial divers used recreational self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (SCUBA) instead of the required commercial surface-supplied diving equipment (SSDE).

"The SSDE is specifically designed for commercial diving work and includes enhanced safety features such as continuous air supply from the surface," MOM said.

"Such features are not found in recreational SCUBA. These incidents highlight the importance of adhering to proper safety standards in commercial diving."