Singapore’s resident employment rate above pre-pandemic levels, but labour market still impacted by COVID-19: MOM

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s resident employment rate has risen above pre-pandemic levels, however, unemployment rates continue to remain elevated, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in the advance release of its annual Labour Force in Singapore 2021 report on Wednesday (Dec 1).

“The resident employment rate rose above pre-COVID levels, bolstered by tripartite efforts under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package,” MOM said.

“While demand for temporary manpower arising from COVID-related activities contributed to higher employment, the number of residents in permanent jobs also grew.”

Unemployment and time-related under-employment rates have improved, but are still above where they were before the pandemic, the ministry added.

Nominal and real incomes for residents have both risen, with the median income surpassing its pre-pandemic level as a result. While real income growth was moderated by higher inflation, it exceeded the slight decline seen in 2020.

“The labour market gradually recovered in 2021, although it has not fully returned to pre-COVID conditions,” MOM said.

“We expect the labour market recovery to continue in the second half of the year and into 2022, but in an uneven manner across sectors.”