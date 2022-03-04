PSP's Leong continues to 'draw divisions' over foreign workforce issues, says Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Friday (Mar 4) that Singapore should not be "drawing lines" that split citizens, new citizens and permanent residents.

He was responding to Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai (Progress Singapore Party) as they debated the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) plans and policies for Budget 2022 in Parliament.

Mr Leong, who has spoken repeatedly on foreign worker policy, asserted foreign professionals threaten the jobs of Singaporeans, but that this is "not obvious" from MOM's statistics.

"The basic problems lies in MOM's reluctance to present the employment data in individual categories of original citizen at the start of the statistical period, new citizen and permanent resident," he said.

Mr Leong insisted that PME jobs created for locals between 2005 and 2020 would have gone to new citizens.

Rebutting Mr Leong, Dr Tan said: "As Minister for Finance said in his roundup speech, we get the sense that the persistent requests coming from him for more information are red herrings, they are distractions from the key problem at hand."