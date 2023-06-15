Total employment in Singapore grows for 6th straight quarter: MOM

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s total employment rate grew in the first quarter of 2023 - the sixth consecutive quarter of increase - even as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) noted some signs of cooling labour demand.

In MOM’s latest labour market report on Thursday (Jun 15), total employment - excluding migrant domestic workers - went up by 33,000 in the first quarter this year, compared with 43,500 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total employment was at 3.8 per cent above the pre-pandemic level of December 2019, said the ministry, adding that non-resident employment exceeded that level for the first time - 1.7 per cent above - as of March 2023.

The increase in non-resident employment was mainly in construction and manufacturing, noted MOM.

Resident employment also rose over the quarter - at 4.9 per cent higher than pre-pandemic level - but declined in sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services as the seasonal hiring for festivities ended.