Malay community leaders, MPs speak out against activists who disrupted Meet-The-People Sessions

SINGAPORE: Malay community leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) have spoken out against the activists who have disrupted Meet-The-People Sessions in the past few months.

On Thursday (Mar 13), Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam posted a video of himself speaking with two female activists wearing face masks and shirts that said “press”.

The two activists are part of a group that has been going to People’s Action Party (PAP) Meet-The-People Sessions to be “deliberately confrontational, create incidents, try and provoke”, he said in his post.

While Mr Shanmugam did not identify the group in his Facebook post, a PAP spokesperson said in response to CNA’s queries that the group calls itself Monday of Palestine Solidarity.

Mr Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol) confirmed that the group visited a Meet-The-People Session in Pasir Ris East.

“However, their actions – including being rude to the volunteers and making hurtful comments about family – show they were never truly interested in meaningful, constructive dialogue that could genuinely help the cause,” he wrote on Instagram.

The group’s actions, including their rude gestures, do not represent the values of the Muslim community, said Mr Sharael, adding that the focus remains on providing “real, tangible support” to the people in Gaza.

Since the start of Ramadan, the M3 Aid for Gaza fundraiser has raised more than S$300,000 (US$224,570), he noted. The Ramadan Ride in Aid of Gaza will also be held on Mar 21 at 10pm.

These efforts add to the S$17 million in aid to the region that was already delivered across seven tranches, said Mr Sharael.

“Disagreements will always exist, but we must handle them with respect, patience, and a shared commitment to positive change,” he wrote.

“If we truly want to make a difference, the best way forward is by standing together and focusing on what really matters – helping those in need.”

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) said he was alarmed to learn about the recent disruptions at Mr Shanmugam’s Meet-The-People Session on Thursday.

Such disruptions take away “precious time” with residents who had registered and waited to seek help at the session, he wrote on Instagram.

“In this holy month of Ramadan, we are meant to exercise patience, reflect good character and show kindness to others,” he wrote.

“There are proper ways and channels to advocate any cause and provide feedback on anything, but shouting and disrupting MPS at the expense of other fellow Singaporeans who are also in need, is not the right way.”

Interfaith advocate and director of Dialogue Centre Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib took to Facebook to pip the group for “juvenile activism”, adding that their acts drew attention to their “rowdy and rude” behaviour rather than the issues they care about.

Noting that the group had tried to discuss Palestine at other Meet-The-People Sessions, Mr Imran stressed that activism is not about being “heroic”.

“Policies are not changed – at least in Singapore – by shouting, marching and breaking laws,” he wrote.

While one can have a passionate position on certain policies, working for change is “not about being burlish and hotheaded”, said Mr Imran.

“It is about persuasion. It is about the willingness to dialogue and to listen intently to our opponents. At times, it requires a compromise. Even a rethink,” he wrote.

What these individuals did at the Meet-The-People Session would not aid their cause, and instead had the opposite effect, said Mr Imran.

Their actions might have convinced some people that activists are all the same, “antisocial and almost anarchist”, he wrote.

President of the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association Mizi Wahid, said on Facebook that during Ramadan, it is important for Muslims to be mindful of their behaviour and try to be the best versions of themselves.

“Insulting, name-calling, vulgarity in speech, creating a ruckus in public, disturbing our neighbours are actions which are despised by our faith,” wrote Mr Mizi, who is also the founder of Islamic youth organisation Safinah Institute.

“In speaking about things we believe in and are passionate about, it is important to note that the way we articulate and express our emotions must be in the best manner possible.”

CNA has reached out to Monday of Palestine Solidarity for comment.