MAS tightens monetary policy for the fifth time in a year to dampen inflation

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has tightened monetary policy for the fifth time in a year, allowing a further strengthening in the Singapore dollar to help dampen inflation.

In its half-yearly monetary policy statement released on Friday (Oct 14), the Singapore central bank said it will re-centre the mid-point of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band “up its prevailing level”.

The slope and width of the band were left unchanged.

In general by tightening monetary policy, MAS is effectively allowing the Singapore dollar to appreciate. This makes imports cheaper and in turn helps to put a lid on the rise in prices of goods and services here.

The central bank noted that the global economy faces high inflation and lower growth next year, while Singapore’s economic growth will "come in below trend" in 2023 amid intensified downside risks.

At the same time, core inflation is expected to remain elevated over the next few quarters, with risks still tilted to the upside.

“MAS has assessed that, on balance, a further tightening of monetary policy is needed to help ensure that price pressures are dampened over the next few quarters,” it said.

This marks MAS’ fifth policy tightening move in a row.

It first tightened policy in October last year when it slightly raised the slope of its exchange-rate based policy band to allow the Singapore dollar to appreciate at a slightly faster pace.

It then followed up with another steepening of the slope in January, surprising markets with an inter-meeting adjustment, before making a two-in-one move in April to raise the slope while re-centering the mid-point of the policy band.

MAS re-centred the mid-point again in an off-cycle move in July as a “further calibrated step” to tame inflation.

The central bank described its latest announcement as “building on past tightening moves” and will help to further reduce imported inflation and curb domestic cost pressures.

“The policy stance will help dampen inflation in the near term and ensure medium-term price stability, providing the basis for sustainable economic growth,” it said.

“MAS will continue to closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, amid heightened uncertainty on both the inflation and growth fronts.”

HOW SINGAPORE MANAGES ITS MONETARY POLICY

Singapore's central bank has a unique approach to monetary policy.

Unlike most central banks that manage monetary policy through the interest rate, it uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool because Singapore is an open economy that depends heavily on trade.

This refers to the S$NEER – the exchange rate of the Singapore dollar managed against a trade-weighted undisclosed basket of currencies from Singapore’s major trading partners.

MAS allows the S$NEER to float within an unspecified band. Should it go out of this band, it steps in by buying or selling Singapore dollars.

The central bank also changes the slope, width and mid-point of the band when it wants to adjust the pace of appreciation or depreciation of the local currency based on assessed risks to Singapore’s growth and inflation.

With Singapore buying almost everything it consumes from abroad, a stronger Singapore dollar will help convert foreign prices of imports into lower local prices. The flip side of that, however, is a possible hit on the competitiveness of the country's exports.