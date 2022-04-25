Queues form at money changers, ringgit out of stock as it weakens further against Singapore dollar

SINGAPORE: Money changers in central Singapore saw a surge of people lining up to buy Malaysian ringgit on Monday (Apr 25), as it weakened further against the Singapore dollar.

The Singapore dollar was at 3.17 against the Malaysian ringgit at about 6pm on Monday, up from 3.10 levels in early April.

This is already more than 2 per cent up over the past one to two weeks, said senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank Jeff Ng.

From 1pm to 2.30pm, long queues formed outside money changers at The Arcade at Raffles Place without abating. Many people were there to change Singapore dollars into Malaysian ringgit, employees told CNA.

Money changers at The Arcade and People’s Park Complex were selling Malaysian ringgit at a rate of S$1 to RM3.10 to RM3.12.

At The Arcade, at least seven money changers were out of Malaysian ringgit by about 2.30pm and had to turn some customers away.

“That’s why here no queues,” said an employee at Money Matters Foreign Exchange on the second floor of The Arcade, who declined to be named.

Money changers at The Arcade and People’s Park Complex said they started to see more customers looking to change Singapore dollars for Malaysian ringgit from last week, with even more looking to exchange currencies on Monday.

Most of the outlets that had the currency in stock saw queues during lunchtime, with customers changing up to S$3,000 to S$4,000 for Malaysian ringgit.

“I’ve got no more stock. Just finished today,” said an employee at Hasan Trading Money Exchange, who only wanted to be known as Mr Ismail.

“The holidays are coming, that’s why people buy ringgit. Hari Raya also is very important,” he said, noting that the Singapore-Malaysia land borders have also reopened.

Following the reopening of the Singapore and Malaysia land borders for fully vaccinated travellers earlier in April, the Government said last week that cross-border bus services will resume from May 1.

Cross-border taxi operations will also resume from May 1, about two years after these services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.