S$3b money laundering case: Online auctions begin for more than 600 luxury handbags, fine jewellery pieces

SINGAPORE: Luxury handbags and accessories and fine jewellery from the S$3 billion money laundering case went on auction on Monday (Sep 7) morning.

At 10am, a total of 624 items – 338 handbags and accessories and 286 jewellery pieces – were listed on the website of auction house Hotlotz, to be sold across two auctions called “Luxury Handbags & Accessories” and “Fine Jewellery, Part One”.

The two auctions are estimated to bring in between S$2.9 million and S$3.9 million in total, and will end on Sep 20 and Sept 27 respectively.

They include a limited edition Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Bag in monogram leather, as well as a 15.02-carat "fancy yellow" diamond ring that has the highest starting bid of all the lots at S$180,000.

Among the luxury handbags are a set of four mini Chanel bags released in 2020 to commemorate former creative director Karl Lagerfeld's legacy. Bidding for the "Success Story" collection and the Louis Vuitton Pumpkin starts at S$10,000, the highest of the luxury bags on offer.

Aside from the yellow diamond ring, two Hermes Kelly diamond bracelets and diamond rings from Cartier and Graff are among the top 10 opening bids for the fine jewellery auction, with starting bids from S$30,000 to S$80,000.