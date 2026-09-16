CNA Explains: First properties seized in S$3b money laundering case go to auction this week. How will it work?

SINGAPORE: The first batch of properties seized in connection with Singapore’s largest money laundering case will soon go under the hammer in a series of property auctions this month.

The 25 properties, which include a Grade A office at Suntec City and a 4-bedroom penthouse at South Beach Residences, are among the over 80 properties that will be put up for sale from September to mid-2027.

They are part of the S$3 billion (US$2.4 billion) worth of assets seized after islandwide raids in August 2023 uncovered millions of dollars earned from an illicit gambling ring in Southeast Asia.

Knight Frank will hold an auction on Thursday (Sep 17), and SRI and Edmund Tie and Company (ETC) will hold one each on Sep 23.

How does a property auction work, and what makes the upcoming auctions different?

Why are properties put up for auction?

It is “very rare” for assets and real estate seized in connection with such a high-profile money laundering case to be put up for sale, said chief research officer of property portal Mogul.sg Nicholas Mak.

But property auctions are not novel. Some real estate agencies hold auctions regularly and feature mortgagee sales, where lenders seek to recover outstanding loans, voluntary sales by owners, disposal of assets from deceased estates or liquidations and court-ordered sales.

In the first half of 2026, 292 properties were listed for auction, of which 216 were mortgagee sales, according to data from ETC.

By itself, an auction listing does not mean that the owner is in financial distress, said Mr Tan Tee Khoon, the head of auction and sales at Knight Frank Singapore.

“For sellers, auctions offer a structured marketing timetable and an open, competitive bidding process. They provide an opportunity to test market demand and establish a sale price, with greater certainty over the transaction once a property is successfully sold under the hammer,” he said.

Ms Joy Tan, head of auction and sales at ETC, added that the auction process is transparent, which could help sellers achieve a higher reserve price on a hotly contested property.

Auctions may also offer an alternative avenue for sellers of niche properties that have been challenging to sell via private treaty or those with investment potential.

“Considering that both the auction and completion dates are fixed, property disposal via an auction will allow owners to avoid delays, especially those who may have a timeline to meet,” she said.