Jeweller fined S$35,000 for failing to perform customer due diligence, in first such case

SINGAPORE: In a first, a jeweller has been fined S$35,000 (US$26,000) for failing to perform customer due diligence required to combat money laundering.

Kim Heng Jewellers and Goldsmiths admitted on Tuesday (Nov 19) to selling gold products worth more than S$313,000 without doing the necessary checks, despite having reason to suspect money laundering.

More than S$140,000 of this sum came from funds swindled from two malware scam victims.

Kim Heng pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to perform the customer due diligence. Another two similar charges were considered in sentencing.

This is the first prosecution under Section 16 of the Precious Stones and Precious Metals (Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Act.

The Act was enacted in 2019 to introduce sector-specific supervisory and regulatory measures, in line with Singapore's broader anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

The law was recently strengthened through legislative amendments in February.

The court heard that Kim Heng, located at People's Park Complex in Chinatown, was registered in 1971 and is a regulated dealer of precious stones and metals.

EMPLOYEES NOT TRAINED IN DUE DILIGENCE

On Oct 21, 2019, the Ministry of Law hosted a briefing on the anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing framework for regulated dealers in the sector.

A part-time accountant employed by Kim Heng attended this briefing, and then shared what she learnt with Kim Heng's owner Henry Ho Kwang Hah and other employees.

Mr Ho and his employees were therefore aware of their regulatory duties, and Mr Ho was also aware of the risk of foreign nationals laundering money by buying gold, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said.

Despite this, no training was provided to Kim Heng's employees to carry out customer due diligence.

Mr Ho passed materials from the briefing to his workers, but as he just instructed them to look through the materials, they did not study them in depth, the prosecutor said.

Mr Ho only verbally instructed his employees to take down the particulars of customers entering into cash transactions worth S$20,000 and above, Mr Tan added.

Under the rules then, a regulated dealer was supposed to obtain the customer's information and verify the customer's identity using sources like an identity card or passport.

The dealer also had to ask whether the customer owned the cash used to pay for the transaction, and if not, verify the identity of the owner of the cash, among other measures.