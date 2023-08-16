Who are the money laundering suspects arrested at GCBs, condos in prime areas and what Singapore police seized
About S$1 billion in cash and various assets were seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the police probe.
SINGAPORE: Ten people of Cypriot, Turkish, Chinese, Cambodian and Ni-Vanuatu nationalities were charged on Wednesday (Aug 16) night after police conducted simultaneous raids across Singapore as part of a probe into money laundering and forgery offences.
The 10 were arrested on Tuesday at their residences in areas such as Sentosa Cove, Tanglin, Orchard, Holland and River Valley.
The raids took place at Good Class Bungalows (GCB), condominiums and a landed property. More than 400 police officers from various divisions were involved.
The police said in a news release on Wednesday evening that the nine men and one woman, aged between 31 and 44, were arrested for their suspected involvement in money laundering and forgery offences, as well as for resisting arrest.
One of them, a 40-year-old man, had jumped out of the second-floor balcony of a GCB in an attempt to flee the authorities. He was found hiding in a drain.
Twelve others are assisting with investigations while eight more are currently wanted by the police.
About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in cash and various assets were seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the police probe.
WHO WERE THE 10 PEOPLE CHARGED?
The ages, nationalities and locations of arrest:
- Su Haijin, a 40-year-old Cyprus national, arrested in a GCB along Ewart Park in the Holland area
- Vang Shuiming, a 42-year-old Turkey national, arrested in a GCB along Bishopsgate in the Tanglin area
- Zhang Ruijin, a 44-year-old China national and Lin Baoying, a 43-year-old China national, arrested in a bungalow along Pearl Island at Sentosa Cove
- Su Baolin, a 41-year-old Cambodia national, arrested in a GCB along Nassim Road
- Su Jianfeng, a 35-year-old Ni-Vanuatu national, arrested in a GCB along Third Avenue near Bukit Timah
- Chen Qingyuan, a 33-year-old Cambodia national, arrested in a condominium along Leonie Hill Road in the River Valley area
- Wang Dehai, a 34-year-old Cyprus national, arrested in a condominium along Paterson Hill in the Orchard area
- Wang Baosen, a 31-year-old China national, arrested in a condominium along Tomlinson Road in the Tanglin area
- Su Wenqiang, a 31-year-old Cambodia national, arrested in a GCB along Lewis Road in the Bukit Timah area
Of the 10 people arrested, those who were not of Chinese nationality were found to be in possession of foreign passports believed to be issued by China and other countries.
S$1 BILLION IN ASSETS LINKED TO PROBE
Prohibition of disposal orders were issued against 94 properties and 50 vehicles, with a total estimated value of more than S$815 million, as well as multiple ornaments and bottles of liquor and wine.
A prohibition of disposal order bars a person from dealing with their assets, such as disposing of them.
The police also seized more than 35 related bank accounts with a total estimated balance of more than S$110 million for investigations and to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.
Cash amounting to more than S$23 million, more than 250 luxury bags and watches, more than 120 electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones, more than 270 pieces of jewellery, two gold bars, and 11 documents with information on virtual assets were also seized.
Photos of the items taken by the police showed boxes containing jewellery – from gold bracelets to diamond accessories.
There were also dozens of luxury watches, including several timepieces bearing brands Rolex and Patek Philippe, as well as Hermes, Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags.
Also seen were various cars such as Bentleys, and a display of 60 figurines that appeared to be Bearbrick collectables, racks of wine and wads of cash stashed in safes and suitcases.
All these items were seized following the raids that netted the 10 individuals.
The 40-year-old Cyprus national had attempted to flee when approached by the authorities.
“During the arrest, when the police identified themselves to the man outside his bedroom and ordered him to open the door, the man allegedly jumped out of the second-floor balcony of the GCB and was found by the police to be hiding in a drain,” said the authorities.
The injured man was conscious when taken to hospital.