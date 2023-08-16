Who are the money laundering suspects arrested at GCBs, condos in prime areas and what Singapore police seized

SINGAPORE: Ten people of Cypriot, Turkish, Chinese, Cambodian and Ni-Vanuatu nationalities were charged on Wednesday (Aug 16) night after police conducted simultaneous raids across Singapore as part of a probe into money laundering and forgery offences.

The 10 were arrested on Tuesday at their residences in areas such as Sentosa Cove, Tanglin, Orchard, Holland and River Valley.

The raids took place at Good Class Bungalows (GCB), condominiums and a landed property. More than 400 police officers from various divisions were involved.

The police said in a news release on Wednesday evening that the nine men and one woman, aged between 31 and 44, were arrested for their suspected involvement in money laundering and forgery offences, as well as for resisting arrest.

One of them, a 40-year-old man, had jumped out of the second-floor balcony of a GCB in an attempt to flee the authorities. He was found hiding in a drain.

Twelve others are assisting with investigations while eight more are currently wanted by the police.

About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in cash and various assets were seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders in connection with the police probe.