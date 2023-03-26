Money Talks: What to do with your first paycheck and how to avoid overspending?

Here are the highlights from the conversation:

WHAT THEY DID WITH THEIR FIRST PAYCHECKS

Van: "My first paycheck probably came in summer internships where I didn't get paid much at all … I probably got like a thousand dollars for an entire summer and I think a lot of that ended up going to food."

Goh: "My first paycheck out of college was S$2,800. The first thing I spent on was a trip."

BE DISCIPLINED ABOUT YOUR SPENDING AND INVEST EARLY

Van: "You have to be strict on yourself … So when you get that bonus, don't go on three lavish vacations and eat omakase (Japanese fine dining) five days a week. That’s not good planning. I think you just need to remain disciplined and you can achieve your goals at the same time."

"You need to invest very consistently and know what you are investing in. There are only two things in investing that can really hurt you. One is concentration and one is leverage. And oftentimes in Asia, people are overly concentrated and overly leveraged."

SET UP FINANCIAL GOALS

Van: "You need to segment your money into buckets based on different goals that you have in your life. The first bucket that everyone should save towards is four months of expenses. And then I would move on to the most important near-term goal you have, (which could be to) buy an apartment in the next five years. And then you have retirement."

BE RESPONSIBLE, BUT DON'T SCRIMP ON LIFE EXPERIENCES

Goh: "You shouldn't scrimp on hobbies and you shouldn't just work 16 hours a day or like six days a week just for life to pass by. I feel hobbies and passions are exactly what makes life, life. And it kind of justifies why I go to work every day sometimes."

Van: "Money is the means to having experiences. So you need to spend within your means, save up, invest some money. Buying that drum kit (or experience) is definitely not something you should be ashamed of."

For the full conversation, listen to this episode on managing your first paycheck.