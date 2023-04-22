Money Talks: With COE prices at record levels, does buying a car make sense anymore?

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums broke records for a third consecutive tender on Wednesday (Apr 19), with prices for cars in Category A (meant for smaller cars) hitting S$103,721 (US$77,693), up from S$96,501 in the last tender.

Premiums for larger cars in Category B rose from S$118,501 to S$120,889.

According to car dealers CNA spoke to, the recent surge in COE premiums is caused by a 10-year low in the supply of COEs, with a further decline in the quota of new cars expected in the next quarter.

Julian Kho, general manager of online car marketplace Sgcarmart, thinks it will probably take dire economic conditions before prices start dropping.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, COE prices dipped a fair bit because of the lack of demand,” Kho added.

Rising COE prices are driving some prospective buyers and owners to reconsider having a car, including Kho.