'Pretty scary': Monitor lizard seen outside Bedok North HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Some residents of a Housing Board block in Bedok North Road were shocked to see a monitor lizard wandering around their neighbourhood on Wednesday (May 24).

Photos showed the reptile at the doorstep of a flat. It was also seen at the stairwell.

"It was pretty scary," resident Jiten Khemlani told CNA, adding that his neighbour screamed when she saw the monitor lizard outside her second-floor flat.

Mr Jiten estimates that the creature was about 1.5m long, describing it as looking like a "blend between a monitor lizard and an alligator".

"My mum was pretty excited when she saw it," he added.

The 34-year-old said he called the National Parks Board (NParks) at about noon, concerned that the monitor lizard could be dangerous.

He added that the lizard moved "quite fast" when it climbed up the stairs to the third floor where he lives.