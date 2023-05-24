'Pretty scary': Monitor lizard seen outside Bedok North HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Some residents of a Housing Board block in Bedok North Road were shocked to see a monitor lizard wandering around their neighbourhood on Wednesday (May 24).
Photos showed the reptile at the doorstep of a flat. It was also seen at the stairwell.
"It was pretty scary," resident Jiten Khemlani told CNA, adding that his neighbour screamed when she saw the monitor lizard outside her second-floor flat.
Mr Jiten estimates that the creature was about 1.5m long, describing it as looking like a "blend between a monitor lizard and an alligator".
"My mum was pretty excited when she saw it," he added.
The 34-year-old said he called the National Parks Board (NParks) at about noon, concerned that the monitor lizard could be dangerous.
He added that the lizard moved "quite fast" when it climbed up the stairs to the third floor where he lives.
Another resident, Mr Haikel Firdaus, took a video of the monitor lizard at the stairwell.
"I'm just shocked to see it right in front of my doorstep. First time seeing such an animal wandering in this neighbourhood," he said.
Mr Jiten said he has seen monitor lizards around Bedok Reservoir, which is not far from his home at Block 428. But this is the first time he has seen the reptile at the block.
MONITOR LIZARDS IN SINGAPORE
According to the NParks website, three species of monitor lizards can be found in Singapore. The most common species is the Malayan water monitor, which can grow up to 3m long.
Monitor lizards are mostly carnivorous. They feed on a huge variety of food types such as insects, crabs, snakes and fish.
Like most wild animals, monitor lizards do not attack unless provoked, according to the NParks website. "They are naturally shy and would rather stay away from humans," it stated.
In Singapore, it is illegal to remove wild animals, including monitor lizards, from the wild.
Members of the public who encounter a monitor lizard are advised not to touch, chase or corner it as the creature may attack in self-defence, said NParks.
"You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar," it added.
"Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be a bacterial infection from the bite."
CNA has contacted NParks for more information.