No need to be frightened of 'timid' monitor lizards in urban areas, say wildlife experts

SINGAPORE: Monitor lizards have adapted well to urban areas and frequently use drains, which is why they have often been sighted in recent years at places like public housing blocks or coffee shops, wildlife experts told CNA.

Members of the public need not be frightened of them as they are shy creatures and will not be aggressive towards humans, they said.

Just last week, two monitor lizard sightings at Housing Board blocks made headlines. A Bedok North Road resident came across a Malayan water monitor outside her second-floor flat, while another made its way to a third-floor ledge and lift lobby of a Punggol block.

In January, customers at a Punggol coffee shop were shocked by the appearance of a monitor lizard. Video footage of the lizard scuttling around and a staff member shooing it away with a broom was posted on TikTok.

According to media reports dating back to 2013, the reptiles have also been seen in LRT lifts, on roads, outside malls and even under a train at an SMRT depot.