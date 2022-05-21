No monkeypox infections detected in Singapore since imported case in 2019: MOH

SINGAPORE: No monkeypox infections have been detected in Singapore since 2019 when the sole imported case was confirmed in a Nigerian man.

"As of May 20, 2022, there have been no monkeypox cases detected in Singapore since May 2019 when one imported case from Nigeria had been detected and ringfenced," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (May 21).

"In view of the cases in Europe and North America, the Ministry of Health has alerted all medical practitioners to remain vigilant in detecting and reporting monkeypox cases. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission, while possible, is limited, noted MOH.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80 monkeypox cases have been confirmed and another 50 are under investigation in 11 countries as of May 20.

These include Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.