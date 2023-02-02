Pay as you wish: Pantry staples, free snacks up for grabs as food waste social enterprise moves out of Chinatown space

SINGAPORE: The shelves at MoNo’s soon-to-be-shuttered space at a hotel in Chinatown are lined with everything you could want in a pantry – a variety of condiments, noodles, canned goods and snacks that would make anyone with a sweet tooth smile.

In the middle of the social enterprise’s humble headquarters at Hotel Calmo stands a mound of boxed oat milk. Nearby lies a stash of Japanese and Korean snacks, as well as niche items such as vegan mayonnaise and butter.

Shoppers are invited to pay as they wish for their haul, or even to take some items home for free. The catch? Most of these goods have passed their “best by” date but are still perfectly good to eat.

MoNo will be redistributing these food items, sent or donated to them by suppliers and distributors, until 6pm on Friday (Feb 3).

“Mono’s warehouse space in downtown Singapore has served us well. Thank you to all who came by to support our cause to reduce food waste,” it said on Instagram, adding that they will be on hiatus until further notice due to building renovation, maintenance and “other reasons”.