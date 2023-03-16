Afternoon thundery showers expected for rest of March as monsoon conditions persist: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Rainy weather is set to continue until the end of March, according to Meteorological Service Singapore's weather forecast on Thursday (Mar 16).

The monsoon conditions that made for a rainy February and first half of March are set to persist.

"Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers" can be expected over parts of the island on most afternoons, occasionally extending into the evening, said the Met Service.

These showers are likely to be induced by strong daytime heating of land areas and localised convergence of winds.

Near average rainfall is predicted for the second half of March, and the total rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

During this time, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures may reach around 34 degrees Celsius on days when the winds are light and there is less cloud cover.