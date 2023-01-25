More cool weather expected this week due to monsoon surge; temperature dipped to 22.3°C on Jan 24

SINGAPORE: More cool and rainy weather is expected this week due to a monsoon surge, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 25).

In response to CNA's queries, the agency said that Singapore and the surrounding vicinity have been experiencing such weather conditions since Sunday, which is the first day of the current surge.

The monsoon surge refers to a "strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region", said the Met Service, which is under the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Singapore experiences two to four surges on average during each northeast monsoon season and each surge lasts from one to five days.

Explaining that this is the first monsoon surge occurrence in the current northeast monsoon season, the Met Service added: "Sometimes the surges come in spells, with breaks of cloudy and overcast conditions."