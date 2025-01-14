Monsoon surge from Jan 10 to 13 'one of the longer and more intense' in recent years: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The recent monsoon surge that affected Singapore and the surrounding region was “one of the longer and more intense surge events in recent years”, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Tuesday (Jan 14).

The surge, which started on Friday and only started to weaken on Monday, brought moderate to heavy showers, with the occasional thunder, MSS told CNA.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.

Islandwide average daily total rainfall ranged from 44.4mm to 120.2mm across the four-day stretch, with Friday recording the highest average rainfall at 120.2mm.

These figures are calculated based on 32 islandwide stations with continuous rainfall records since 1980.

The northern and eastern parts of Singapore experienced the highest rainfalls during this period, MSS said.

Pulau Tekong recorded the highest daily rainfall of 241.8mm on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 238.2mm set on Jan 30, 2011.

Across islandwide stations, daily minimum temperatures generally ranged from about 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Newton on Saturday.

The lowest daily minimum temperature in January stands at 19.4 degrees Celsius, recorded at Mount Faber on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 1934.

Daily maximum temperatures during the latest monsoon surge ranged from about 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.