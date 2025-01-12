Flooding at Jalan Seaview on Jan 10 due to 'heavy rain coinciding with high tide': PUB
Changi also recorded the highest total amount of rainfall from Jan 10 to Jan 11, more than Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January, says PUB.
SINGAPORE: The flooding that occurred along a stretch of Jalan Seaview on Friday (Jan 10) evening was due to "heavy rain coinciding with high tide", national water agency PUB said on Sunday.
The rain due to the ongoing monsoon surge and a high tide of 2.8m "temporarily overwhelmed the adjacent canal and surrounding roadside drains", it said in a Facebook post.
PUB had issued flood risk warnings for a few locations including Jalan Seaview, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong South Road, as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai where the heavy rain resulted in high water levels in drains and canals.
PUB said that its quick response teams were deployed to flood-risk locations over the last two days to assist residents. This included Jalan Seaview.
"They helped to pump water from flooded roads and distributed flood protection devices to residents," it added.
Singapore has been experiencing prolonged rain since Friday, with moderate to heavy downpours in many areas, said PUB, adding that the rainy weather is expected to persist until Monday
From Friday to Saturday, Changi recorded the highest total rainfall at 255.2mm, more than Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January, it added.
The agency also said it is aware of several videos circulating online which show flooding that occurred in November and December last year.
"We urge members of the public not to share or post these videos, as they may cause confusion or unnecessary alarm."
PUB also advised the public to stay updated on the weather and flash floods via official channels and to use the MyENV app or PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel to plan their route.