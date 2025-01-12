Flooding at Jalan Seaview on Jan 10 due to 'heavy rain coinciding with high tide': PUB

SINGAPORE: The flooding that occurred along a stretch of Jalan Seaview on Friday (Jan 10) evening was due to "heavy rain coinciding with high tide", national water agency PUB said on Sunday.

The rain due to the ongoing monsoon surge and a high tide of 2.8m "temporarily overwhelmed the adjacent canal and surrounding roadside drains", it said in a Facebook post.

PUB had issued flood risk warnings for a few locations including Jalan Seaview, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong South Road, as well as Jalan Pokok Serunai where the heavy rain resulted in high water levels in drains and canals.

PUB said that its quick response teams were deployed to flood-risk locations over the last two days to assist residents. This included Jalan Seaview.

"They helped to pump water from flooded roads and distributed flood protection devices to residents," it added.