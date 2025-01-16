'Prolonged rainfall' expected from Jan 17 to Jan 19 due to another monsoon surge

SINGAPORE: High tides and heavy rainfall are forecast in Singapore over the weekend with another monsoon surge expected from Friday (Jan 17) to Sunday, national water agency PUB said on Thursday.

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rain clouds to form over the surrounding region.

“With another monsoon surge heading our way this weekend, Singapore may experience prolonged rainfall again,” said PUB in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“High tides of up to 3.2m are also expected over this period, which could result in high water levels in our coastal canals.”

High tides coupled with heavy rainfall during the monsoon surge means that the risk of flooding near the country’s coastal areas could increase, it added

PUB will be monitoring the forecast closely and will issue flood warnings as needed.

“Our Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be on standby to be deployed to flood-risk locations to manage any flooding incidents and support the communities affected, including supporting residents and business owners in flood-prone areas to operate flood defences,” said the national water agency.

“Our advice to the public remains to check on flood risks, sign up for free flood alerts and keep up to date with the latest situation by downloading the myENV app or subscribing to PUB Flood Alerts on Telegram."