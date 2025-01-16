'Prolonged rainfall' expected from Jan 17 to Jan 19 due to another monsoon surge

SINGAPORE: High tides and heavy rainfall are forecast in Singapore over the weekend with another monsoon surge expected from Friday (Jan 17) to Sunday, national water agency PUB said on Thursday.
A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rain clouds to form over the surrounding region.
“With another monsoon surge heading our way this weekend, Singapore may experience prolonged rainfall again,” said PUB in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“High tides of up to 3.2m are also expected over this period, which could result in high water levels in our coastal canals.”
High tides coupled with heavy rainfall during the monsoon surge means that the risk of flooding near the country’s coastal areas could increase, it added
PUB will be monitoring the forecast closely and will issue flood warnings as needed.
“Our Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be on standby to be deployed to flood-risk locations to manage any flooding incidents and support the communities affected, including supporting residents and business owners in flood-prone areas to operate flood defences,” said the national water agency.
“Our advice to the public remains to check on flood risks, sign up for free flood alerts and keep up to date with the latest situation by downloading the myENV app or subscribing to PUB Flood Alerts on Telegram."
Above average rainfall is expected in most parts of Singapore for the rest of January, with "short- duration thundery showers" forecast in the afternoon for most days, said the Meterological Service Singapore on Thursday.
Lower daily minimum temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius can also expected in the first few days of the second half of January, it added in a press release.
“Subsequently, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.”
Last Friday, one of Singapore's more intense monsoon surges in recent years brought moderate to heavy showers to many parts of the country.
The surge, which began to weaken on Monday, had caused flooding in Jalan Seaview on Friday and led to almost 20 flight diversions over the weekend.
The islandwide average daily total rainfall ranged from 44.4mm to 120.2mm across the four-day stretch, with Friday recording the highest average rainfall at 120.2mm.