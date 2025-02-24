Montfort Secondary School disciplines students for tripping, kicking schoolmate
The police confirmed a report was lodged and that they were looking into the incident.
SINGAPORE: Disciplinary action has been taken by Montfort Secondary School against its students after a boy was filmed being tripped and kicked by his schoolmates.
In the video, which was posted on Facebook on Saturday (Feb 22), a group of Montfort students can be seen approaching the boy from behind.
One student tripped and pushed him to the ground, while another kicked him twice. The victim then stood up and walked away, before a student came from behind and tripped him again.
The video was shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times. It was no longer available as of 11pm on Sunday.
In response to CNA’s queries, the school’s vice-principal, Mr Wilson Tay, said on Sunday that the school was aware of the incident and that it had “taken appropriate disciplinary actions on the students involved”.
He did not detail the disciplinary actions.
“We have also counselled the affected students and engaged their parents. The students have acknowledged that their behaviours were wrong and have expressed remorse,” he added.
"The school has zero tolerance for bullying and violence and will continue to seek to provide a safe learning environment for all students."
The police told CNA that a report had been lodged and they were looking into the matter.
Earlier this month, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in parliament that the Ministry of Education (MOE) takes a serious view of any act of bullying and violence.
He also warned against vigilantism from adults in such incidents.
The minister was responding to parliamentary questions about the two incidents at Admiralty Secondary School that made the news, following viral Facebook posts by relatives of the students involved.
On Jan 8, the police said they were investigating an incident in which an Admiralty Secondary School student allegedly assaulted his classmate, leaving the victim with a head wound.
According to a man who claimed to be the victim’s uncle, the assaulted student sustained a deep cut on the back of his head that required stitches.
In September last year, a video was posted on TikTok of a Bukit View Secondary School student being taunted and kicked to the ground at the void deck of a housing block.
The principal later said the incident had occurred in October 2023 and it had meted out disciplinary actions.
A clip of a Qihua Primary School student being assaulted by an older boy emerged online about a week later.
Five teenagers were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.
Mr Chan said in parliament in October 2024 that for every 1,000 students, there were an average of two incidents in primary schools and six incidents in secondary schools annually for any form of bullying, both within and outside of school.
In the last five years, the average number of bullying incidents has "remained steady".