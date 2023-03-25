More than 100 dengue cases reported weekly, risk of transmission remains high: NEA

SINGAPORE: The number of weekly dengue cases in Singapore has remained above 100 since the start of the year, with more than 2,000 cases reported as of Mar 24.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Saturday (Mar 25) said there are currently 39 active dengue clusters in Singapore and the risk of dengue transmission “remains high”.

“A contributing factor to the relatively high weekly baseline at the start of 2023 is the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community, which is 16 per cent higher than during the same period in February 2022,” NEA said in its news release.

Another reason is the continued prevalence of the previously less common dengue virus serotype (DENV-3), which has been detected in large dengue clusters across Singapore.

“Community exposure, and hence immunity, to DENV-3 is low, despite this serotype being the main driver of last year’s dengue outbreak,” it said.

If left unchecked, the presence of key drivers for dengue transmission may lead to another outbreak this year, it added.

Higher dengue transmission is usually seen in the warmer months from June to October due to the accelerated development of the Aedes mosquito vector and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes.