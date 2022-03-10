Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

More than 2,000kg of meat and seafood seized from online grocer, food trader
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

More than 2,000kg of meat and seafood seized from online grocer, food trader

More than 2,000kg of meat and seafood seized from online grocer, food trader

Meat and seafood products stored in unlicensed cold store by Lian Huat Market. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
10 Mar 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: More than 2,000kg of meat, fish and other seafood products have been seized from an online grocer and a food trader that did not have cold store licences, said the Singapore Food Agency on Thursday (Mar 10).

The two companies as well as their managing director were fined on Wednesday for operating unlicensed cold stores, said SFA in a media release. 

Online grocer Lian Huat Market was fined S$13,000, while Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading was fined S$3,000. 

The managing director of both companies, Teh Eng Kwang, was fined S$14,000 for "failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offences from being committed", SFA said.

The agency said that in July last year, its officers found and seized about 375kg of various processed meat and seafood products stored in chest freezers at Lian Huat Market's premises. 

Meat and seafood products stored in unlicensed cold store by Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

"In the same month, SFA officers also conducted an inspection of Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading’s premises and uncovered storage of chilled and frozen meat and fish products onsite," said the agency. 

About 1,670kg of meat and seafood products were seized. 

"Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose a food safety risk," said the agency.

Those who keep meat or seafood products in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying the goods can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. 

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed for up to three years. 

Source: CNA/vc

Related Topics

food safety

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us