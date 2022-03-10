More than 2,000kg of meat and seafood seized from online grocer, food trader

SINGAPORE: More than 2,000kg of meat, fish and other seafood products have been seized from an online grocer and a food trader that did not have cold store licences, said the Singapore Food Agency on Thursday (Mar 10).

The two companies as well as their managing director were fined on Wednesday for operating unlicensed cold stores, said SFA in a media release.

Online grocer Lian Huat Market was fined S$13,000, while Heng Hup Huat Foodstuffs Trading was fined S$3,000.

The managing director of both companies, Teh Eng Kwang, was fined S$14,000 for "failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offences from being committed", SFA said.

The agency said that in July last year, its officers found and seized about 375kg of various processed meat and seafood products stored in chest freezers at Lian Huat Market's premises.