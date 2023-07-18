More buildings putting in AI, smart sensors to manage utilities, cut costs

Besides better energy use, the technology has also saved the company about a third of its total man hours. It can also optimise operations such as data and finance.



The company has plans to expand this to other areas in its bid to go green.



“We've got six plants in Asia, and one of our key focuses is sustainability,” said Fu Yu Corporation group chief executive officer David Seow.



“So we have pledged to reduce our energy usage by 30 per cent. And what goes into this 30 per cent most is reducing raw material wastage, reducing water usage as well as electricity. So by using this system, it definitely allows us to turbocharge our process into this initiative.”



Smart facilities management systems are also part of the built sector's plans to go digital, and government grants are available for them to make the switch.



On Singapore’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Cerexio chief executive officer S Gowrishankar said: “Because of the 2050 initiative, they have to be carbon neutral, and a lot of organisations are actually working towards that and to achieve that goal.”