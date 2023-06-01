More cabin space on new North-South, East-West Line MRT trains; first batch rolled out from June

SINGAPORE: The first of the new North-South and East-West Line MRT trains, which will have more cabin space than the current models, will enter passenger service progressively from Sunday (Jun 4), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday.

These new train cabins are designed with ergonomic perch seats, which can accommodate more commuters, said LTA. The trains will also have more open spaces for strollers and wheelchair users.

The first 16 of the 106 new trains will be rolled out from Sunday.