More generation capacity needed to meet Singapore’s growing electricity demand: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore will need more generation capacity to meet the growing demand for electricity, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Wednesday (Jul 19).

There is also a need to replace retiring generating units, he added in his speech at Keppel's groundbreaking ceremony for Singapore's first hydrogen-ready power plant on Jurong Island.

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, explained that this is largely due to new investments in energy-intensive sectors such as advanced manufacturing and data centres.