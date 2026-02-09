More than half of eligible Singaporeans aged 30 to 75 have used SkillsFuture credit since launch

SINGAPORE: More than half of eligible Singaporeans aged 35 to 70 have utilised their SkillsFuture credit since the initiative was introduced in 2015, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said on Monday (Feb 9).

In 2025, which marked the 10th anniversary of its launch, 606,000 individuals took part in SSG-supported training, up from 555,000 the previous year.

SSG said the increase in the number of participants was due to the Dec 31 expiration of the one-off SkillsFuture credit top-up.

More users also used their credit in the final month, compared to the monthly average from January to November in 2025.

However, fewer employers sent their workers for SSG-supported training in 2025.

About 23,000 employers sent their workers for training, benefitting around 247,00 individuals. This compares with 24,000 employers and 241,000 individuals in the previous year.

"The dip in employer participation could be due to businesses adopting a more conservative approach due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties," said SSG, adding that it also observed a drop in employer-supported training demand in the second half of 2025.

SSG said that it has taken steps to boost employer training participation, saying that it is needed to keep training relevant to job and business needs.

“We encourage employers to engage actively in shaping training programmes and investing in workforce development.”

It has also tightened course renewal requirements and approval to ensure quality and relevance.

“To employers, our message is that training becomes more critical, not less, in an environment of technological disruption and uncertainty,” SSG chief executive Tan Kok Yam said.

"The depth and breadth of workers’ skillsets will enable businesses to pivot and adapt quickly."

POPULAR COURSES

The most popular training areas in 2025 were in information & communications, food & beverage, and security & investigation.

Credits were used for a wide range of courses, from online learning subscriptions such as Coursera to shorter courses for “bite-sized” upgrading.

"Notwithstanding the surge in demand, the training sector has been able to maintain quality, as measured by learner validation," said SSG.

In a survey, 73 per cent of respondents agreed to a large or very large extent that SSG-supported training improved their work performance, up from 69 per cent the previous year, according to SSG.

Additionally, 67 per cent of respondents attributed career advancements to courses attended, an increase from 64 per cent.

More than eight in 10 participants also confirmed that the learning and insights gained were transferable to their work.