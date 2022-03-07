More land and sea spaces with longer leases to be tendered out for farming to bolster Singapore’s food security

SINGAPORE: The Government will tender out more land, as well as sea spaces in the Southern Waters and East Johor Straits, with longer leases, announced the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday (Mar 7).

The new tenders, which will be progressively launched from end-2022, aims to provide more certainty for businesses and help with long-term planning and investment as they will be given the option to extend their lease for another 10 years after their 20-year lease is up.

The move to unlock more farming spaces with longer leases comes as Singapore looks to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030 in order to beef up its food security.

The country currently imports more than 90 per cent of its food but in recent years, local production of fish, vegetables and eggs has been creeping up, with the help of grants to boost productivity and defray upfront costs.