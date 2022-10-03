More landslides reported in 2020, 2021 amid higher-than-normal rainfall: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: More landslides were reported over the last two years compared to previous years, possibly due to higher-than-normal rainfall, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Monday (Oct 3) in response to a parliamentary question.

An average of 21 landslides were reported per year in 2020 and 2021.

This is higher than the average of four such incidents reported to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) each year between 2017 and 2019.

"These were all relatively minor cases involving the movement of shallow layers of soil, and did not cause significant damage to infrastructure," Mr Lee said in a written answer to questions from Member of Parliament He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang).

"Higher-than-normal rainfall was recorded in 2020 and 2021, which could be one factor that contributed to the higher number of incidents in these two years."

For this year, one landslide has been reported to BCA so far - the incident at the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order construction site on Sep 2.

"This was caused by slope failure, which refers to the sudden collapse of a slope due to changes in soil strength or the destabilisation of the slope," Mr Lee said.

"BCA has inspected the surrounding buildings and found them to be structurally sound. The cause of this incident is currently being investigated."