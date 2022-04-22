Logo
More migrant workers can visit community, unvaccinated workers allowed to participate in visits
Singapore

Migrant workers seen crossing a street in Singapore. (File photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

Matthew Mohan
22 Apr 2022 06:39PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 06:45PM)
SINGAPORE: More migrant workers will soon be allowed to visit the community, including those who are unvaccinated, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Apr 22).

In a press release, MOH said that from Apr 26, up to 25,000 migrant workers will be able to visit the community on weekdays, and up to 50,000 on weekends and public holidays - for up to eight hours per visit.

This is an increase from the current quotas of 15,000 on weekdays, and 30,000 on weekends and public holidays. 

With the ministry also announcing the lifting of vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) in most settings from Apr 26, unvaccinated migrant workers will now be allowed to participate in community visits, said MOH.

Only events with more than 500 participants at any one time; nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities; and food and beverage (F&B) establishments, will remain subjected to VDS.

Unvaccinated workers will not be required to apply for exit passes or take pre-visit tests if they go to recreation centres. 

However, to manage overcrowding at popular locations, all migrant workers will still need to apply for exit passes and indicate their selected locations in the community, said MOH.

"MOM will monitor the application numbers and continue to conduct regular checks at potential congregation hotspots."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/mt

