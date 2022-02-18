More healthcare workers deployed to cope with more patients at KKH Children's Emergency

SINGAPORE: More nurses and healthcare staff from other disciplines at KK Women's and Children's Hospital have been deployed to the Children's Emergency to cope with an increase in number of patients.

Responding to CNA's queries, the hospital's CEO Alex Sia said that most of the patients seen at the Children's Emergency do not need emergency care.

"Of the COVID-19 patients who were seen in Children's Emergency, less than 5 per cent were admitted (as reported by the Ministry of Health)," said Professor Sia.

"These have also resulted in more healthcare workers being deployed to attend to the patients, clinically and administratively, along with longer-than-usual wait times at Children’s Emergency."

Apart from deploying more nurses and healthcare staff from other disciplines to support the increased load, "infrastructural modifications" and "workflow adjustments" were also made. This is to ensure staff can attend to patients and caregivers in a safe and conducive environment.