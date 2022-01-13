More polytechnic students found jobs within 6 months of graduation with recovery of Singapore’s economy

SINGAPORE: More than 92 per cent of polytechnic graduates found jobs within six months of graduation or completing National Service in 2021, a higher proportion compared to the 87.4 per cent in 2020.

This is according to the latest polytechnic graduate employment survey released on Thursday (Jan 13).

Of those who were employed, 58.1 per cent were in full-time jobs, an increase from 52 per cent in 2020.

Responses were gathered from 7,566 polytechnic graduates. The yearly survey is jointly conducted by Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Republic Polytechnic.

The median gross monthly salary of those in full-time employment increased from S$2,400 in 2020 to S$2,500 in 2021. There was previously no change in these figures between 2019 and 2020.

Graduates from the Health Sciences and Information and Digital Technologies courses have seen median gross monthly salaries that are “consistently higher” than the overall median figure, survey results showed.