More seniors in Singapore taking up competitive sports, as Seniors National Games participation jumps over 30%

SINGAPORE: After experiencing two falls while living alone, Madam Yeo Ah Choo, 85, was persuaded by her daughter to join a nearby Active Ageing Centre (AAC) in March 2025 to improve her strength and mobility.

Her daughter, Madam Tan Bee Tuan, said her mother was initially reluctant to take part in the activities.

“I encouraged her … to come down to do some exercise. In the beginning, she refused to do that. She said that no, too many people (as) she doesn’t like to mingle,” said Mdm Tan, 61.

“But now, she's hooked on it. She loves the neighbourhood, all the seniors here.”