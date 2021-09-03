More seniors learning to lead digital lives as Singapore accelerates nationwide digitalisation plans

SINGAPORE: “I think I’ll pick up TikTok and teach other seniors,” said 69-year-old Kathirithamby Selvakkrishnan. “I (already) have people sending me TikToks ... As seniors, we must keep (up) with what our youngsters are also doing.”

Seven years ago, that would have been unthinkable for the former secondary school teacher.

“I was too busy with so many things and I only knew the basics like Facebook,” he said, adding that there was no real “need” to learn digital applications.

But that all changed in 2014, when he retired and suddenly found that he had a lot more time on his hands.

Over a WhatsApp voice call with CNA, Mr Selvakkrishnan shared how he decided to take up digital courses after retirement, such as online banking and how to market products on Instagram.

“It was exciting, interesting - and even entertaining - learning how to use the different apps, and the more I learnt, I realised that what I knew was very little,” he said.