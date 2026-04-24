Single for longer: Why Singaporeans are delaying marriage and parenthood

SINGAPORE: At 32, Mr Bhavin Punjabi thought he would already be settled down.

Instead, his days are filled with other priorities – building his career, keeping fit, travelling and spending time with his 95-year-old grandfather.

Like many Singaporeans his age, marriage has taken a back seat.

“I want to get a stable job at this age, (there’s a) certain income that I want to achieve first before settling down,” the operations manager at Zenko Superfoods told CNA.

Describing himself as content with his routine and comfortable being alone, Mr Bhavin said dating comes with high expectations, shaped by practical considerations such as finances, housing and career.