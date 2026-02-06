More students seeking help for exam stress, with pressure increasingly self-driven: Psychologists

SINGAPORE: More students in Singapore are seeking professional help to cope with academic pressures, with psychologists observing that the stress is increasingly self-driven rather than imposed by parents.

Psychologists told CNA they have seen up to a 20 per cent rise in cases involving exam-related stress every year since 2021.

Clinics that once saw appointments clustered around major examination periods are now seeing a steady stream of new cases throughout the year.

One clinic said it now sees between 12 and 15 new student patients every month, noting that the pressure often comes from students’ fear of disappointing their parents.

Social media has also compounded the problem, psychologists say, as students constantly compare themselves with others and feel isolated in their struggles.