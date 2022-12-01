More thundery showers in first half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect more thundery showers across the island in the first half of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Dec 1).

“Climatologically, December is the wettest month of the year,” it said in its fortnightly weather forecast.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, occasionally extending into the evening.

Additionally, the passage of Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the morning on a few days.

Total rainfall for the first fortnight of December is expected to be near average over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.

Daily temperatures during this period are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

“Although thundery showers are expected on most days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days,” the Met Service added.

WET WEATHER IN NOVEMBER

November saw widespread showers and gusty winds between the early and pre-dawn hours on many days due to the development of several Sumatra squalls, it said.

Thundery showers also fell over the island on several afternoons and nights, with the highest daily total rainfall of 157.2mm recorded around the Jurong West area on Nov 14.