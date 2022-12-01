More thundery showers in first half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect more thundery showers across the island in the first half of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Thursday (Dec 1).
“Climatologically, December is the wettest month of the year,” it said in its fortnightly weather forecast.
Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, occasionally extending into the evening.
Additionally, the passage of Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the morning on a few days.
Total rainfall for the first fortnight of December is expected to be near average over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.
Daily temperatures during this period are forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.
“Although thundery showers are expected on most days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days,” the Met Service added.
WET WEATHER IN NOVEMBER
November saw widespread showers and gusty winds between the early and pre-dawn hours on many days due to the development of several Sumatra squalls, it said.
Thundery showers also fell over the island on several afternoons and nights, with the highest daily total rainfall of 157.2mm recorded around the Jurong West area on Nov 14.
The daily maximum temperature for the month fell below 33 degrees Celsius on most days due to the rainy weather, the Met Service said. However, it also noted that there were five days in which the daily maximum was higher than 34 degrees Celsius.
The highest daily maximum temperature for the month was 35.6 degrees Celsius, recorded at Ang Mo Kio on Nov 16.
Meanwhile, the rainy weather and cloudy skies on Nov 5 brought the minimum temperature around the Jurong area to a low of 21.8 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall for the month was above average for most of Singapore, except for the southern part of the island, where it was below average.
The highest rainfall anomaly of 87 per cent above average was recorded at Yio Chu Kang, while the anamoly was lowest at Sentosa at 37 per cent below average.