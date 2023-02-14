More traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians in 2022: SPF
The number of elderly pedestrian fatalities also increased last year.
SINGAPORE: The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians rose in 2022, with injuries and deaths also increasing, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Feb 14).
Elderly pedestrians – those aged 60 and older – were involved in 235 traffic accidents last year, an increase of 14.6 per cent from the 205 in 2021, data from SPF's Annual Road Traffic Situation report showed.
Correspondingly, the number of elderly pedestrian fatalities increased by 53.3 per cent to 23 in 2022, compared to 15 in the preceding year.
The number of elderly pedestrians injured, meanwhile, rose by 10.4 per cent from 193 in 2021 to 213 in 2022.
In total, there were 104 fatal traffic accidents in 2022, a 4 per cent increase from the 100 in 2021. The number of fatalities also increased slightly, from 107 to 108.
The number of accidents resulting in injuries increased by 13.8 per cent to 6,760 in 2022, compared to 5,939 in 2021. The number of people injured in accidents also increased to 8,252 in 2022, up 14 per cent from 7,240 in the preceding year.
The road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population dipped from 1.96 in 2021 to 1.92 in 2022, however, amid an increase in Singapore's population.
"With the resumption of more activities due to the easing of safe management measures, the number of road traffic accidents rose in 2022 compared to 2021," SPF said in a news release.
"However, the number of road traffic accidents remains lower than the pre-COVID-19 period.
"The number of traffic accidents involving motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians increased in 2022. They continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death."
ELDERLY PEDESTRIANS, MOTORCYCLISTS REMAIN VULNERABLE
Fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians accounted for about 70 per cent of fatal accidents involving pedestrians in 2022, according to SPF's data.
Most of the fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians – 73.9 per cent – were due to jaywalking, an increase from 50 per cent in 2021.
SPF said that the Traffic Police (TP) will continue to engage and educate elderly road users on good road safety habits.
"TP regularly conducts talks, concerts and exhibitions islandwide to reach out to seniors," SPF added.
Although 2022 saw a decrease in fatal accidents involving motorcyclists, they remain a vulnerable group of road users, the police said.
Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 56.1 per cent of traffic accidents and 43.5 per cent of traffic fatalities in 2022.
The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 11.3 per cent to to 3,854 in 2022, up from 3,464 in 2021.
The number of motorcyclists and pillions who sustained injuries, meanwhile, rose to 4,165, an increase of 12.8 per cent compared to a year earlier, when 3,693 injuries were recorded.
Fatal accidents involving motorcyclists, however, decreased by 10.7 per cent to 50 in 2022, with motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities decreasing 6 per cent to 47.
In 2021, there were 56 fatal accidents involving motorcyclists and 50 motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities.
SPF said that the Traffic Police will continue to engage and educate motorcyclists on safe riding habits.
LESS RED-LIGHT, SPEEDING VIOLATIONS BUT INCREASE IN SPEEDING ACCIDENTS
The number of red-light running violations decreased by 2.3 per cent, from 44,745 cases in 2021 to 43,697 in 2022, SPF said.
The number of red-light running accidents, meanwhile, decreased by 2.9 per cent, from 136 cases in 2021 to 132 in 2022.
The number of speeding violations also decreased, by 10.1 per cent from 139,276 cases in 2021 to 125,189 in 2022, said SPF. However, the number of speeding-related accidents rose to 1,124 from 984 the year before – an increase of 14.2 per cent.
MORE DRINK-DRIVING ACCIDENTS
The number of drink-driving accidents also increased in 2022, rising by 9.7 per cent from 155 cases in 2021 to 170 in 2022.
"The increase in the number of drink-driving accidents from the second quarter of 2022 onwards coincided with the resumption of nightlife activities in April 2022," SPF said.
The number of fatal drink-driving accidents increased by 25 per cent, from 8 cases in 2021 to 10 in 2022.
In total, 1,685 people were arrested for drink-driving in 2022, an increase of 16 per cent from the 1,453 people arrested in 2021.
"The Traffic Police will continue to take tough enforcement against irresponsible driving," SPF said.
"Motorists who flout traffic rules and regulations such as red-light running, speeding or drink-driving may be prosecuted in court.
"If grievous hurt or death is caused, motorists may face imprisonment and driving disqualification."
The Traffic Police will also continue its three-pronged approach to maintain safer roads through education, engagement and enforcement, SPF added.