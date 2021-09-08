More traffic accidents resulting in fatalities, injuries in first half of 2021: Police

SINGAPORE: There were more traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and injuries in the first half of 2021 as compared to the same period in the previous year, data from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) showed.

The increase is partly due to the increased number of road users and vehicles, SPF said in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 8).

“However, when compared to the pre-COVID period in the first half of 2019, the total number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities or injuries has decreased by 21.8 per cent,” it added.

SPF said there were 2,998 such accidents in the first half of 2021, a 16.2 per cent increase from the 2,579 reported in the same period last year. The total number of fatalities and injuries also increased by 17 per cent from 3,108 to 3,635.

The number of fatal accidents went up from 49 to 52, with 58 fatalities as compared to last year’s 51.

FEWER ACCIDENTS INVOLVING RED-LIGHT RUNNING, ELDERLY PEDESTRIANS

There were more drink-driving and speeding-related accidents, while the number of red-light running accidents and accidents involving elderly pedestrians decreased, SPF added.

However, the number of traffic accidents and violations was still “generally lower” than in the pre-COVID-19 period as there was lighter traffic volume on the roads due to more people staying home.

There were 23,952 red-light running violations in the first half of 2021, 0.8 per cent lower than the 24,147 in the same period last year. The number of red-light running accidents also decreased from 51 to 47.

Speeding violations went down as well by 29.8 per cent from 94,348 to 66,270.