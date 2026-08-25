More youths investigated for shop theft in Singapore as experts urge early intervention

SINGAPORE: The number of youths investigated for shop theft rose 28.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year, according to police figures provided to CNA.

A total of 358 youths aged between 10 and 19 were investigated from January to June, up from 278 in the first half of 2025.

The increase comes even as the overall number of shop theft cases rose at a much slower pace.

There were 2,095 shop theft cases in the first half of this year, up 2.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Food items, personal care products and alcoholic drinks were among the items typically stolen from retail outlets reporting shop theft cases.