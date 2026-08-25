More youths investigated for shop theft in Singapore as experts urge early intervention
Experts say peer pressure, emotional distress and instability at home can contribute to such offences.
SINGAPORE: The number of youths investigated for shop theft rose 28.8 per cent in the first half of 2026, compared with the same period last year, according to police figures provided to CNA.
A total of 358 youths aged between 10 and 19 were investigated from January to June, up from 278 in the first half of 2025.
The increase comes even as the overall number of shop theft cases rose at a much slower pace.
There were 2,095 shop theft cases in the first half of this year, up 2.2 per cent from the same period last year.
Food items, personal care products and alcoholic drinks were among the items typically stolen from retail outlets reporting shop theft cases.
WHY YOUTHS SHOPLIFT
Experts say young people may turn to shop theft for reasons beyond financial need or curiosity.
Possible factors include peer pressure, bullying, emotional distress and instability at home.
“Youths steal to gain social capital among their peers. Sometimes they (do it to) cope with their internal emotional distress or to cover basic needs when there is instability at home,” said Mr Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, executive director of Impart, a youth-focused charity organisation.
“When kids lack healthy pro-social avenues for excitement, or feel disconnected at home, they turn to risky behaviours to get that quick hit of dopamine or status,” he explained.
Social media could add another layer of pressure, as young people compare themselves with their peers and seek social acceptance.
“I believe that we are lacking a lot of role models for the youth, and that space has been taken up by other TikTok creators or people,” he said.
Constant comparison with others could contribute to a sense of “unmet needs”, added Mr Narasimman.
ANTI-THEFT TECH CAN ONLY GO SO FAR
Retailers are stepping up measures to deter and detect shop theft.
Some retailers have adopted facial-recognition cameras that can identify persons of interest who return to their stores, including those who were not apprehended at the point of offence.
Others have implemented artificial intelligence-enabled systems at self-checkout counters to detect possible non-scanning, incorrect item selection or barcode switching.
But technology can only go so far, said Dr Hana Alhadad, a council member of the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC).
"Technology may help detect a crime after it has happened, but education helps prevent the behaviour before it starts,” she said.
She said it is important to build an internal sense of responsibility in youths, rather than relying solely on the fear of punishment and consequences.
“Ultimately we want young people to make the right decision because they understand why it is wrong, not simply because they are just afraid of being caught."
Dr Alhadad warned that there could be longer-term consequences if shop theft behaviour is normalised among young people or not dealt with appropriately.
It could weaken their understanding of boundaries and what is right and wrong, as well as their sense of accountability and personal responsibility, she said.
This could create a “slippery slope” towards further offending.
INTERVENING EARLY
Experts said this is why intervention should begin early – at home, in schools and within the community.
“If we can fundamentally help young people to feel connected to positive communities and positive role models or adults, then we will have the correct value system being imparted to them,” said Mr Narasimman.
Without such positive influences, young people could be led down the wrong path, he said.
He added that creating “third spaces” in the community – safe, informal spaces outside of home and school – could give young people opportunities to form meaningful social connections and participate in activities where they have a sense of agency.
YOUTHS AS PART OF THE SOLUTION
The authorities are also looking to involve young people themselves in preventing crime.
“Crime prevention messaging definitely needs to evolve alongside the way young people communicate,” said Dr Alhadad.
She said NCPC has increasingly adopted more interactive and participatory approaches to engage youths.
One example is its Delta Challenge, which encourages young people to develop their own ideas on crime prevention issues, including shop theft, and find creative ways to raise awareness among their peers.
The NCPC is also exploring more youth-led programmes, with the aim of giving young people a greater say in how such issues are addressed.
“We want youth to see themselves not just as recipients of crime prevention messages, but as active contributors, and advocates for safer communities,” said Dr Alhadad.
Going forward, the council is also looking at creating more opportunities for early conversations with young people across schools, families and communities.
It is also exploring the use of “restorative practices” in schools when young people make mistakes.
“Children are young people (and they) are bound to make mistakes. What can we do to repair that?” asked Dr Alhadad.
“We will keep looking at where we can improve on having those conversations happen early.”