Rowell Road residents battle nightly 'onslaught' of mosquitoes as NEA finds 7 breeding sites, takes action against culprits

On the ground floor, a long-time tenant told CNA that mosquitoes infest the kitchenette and toilet area.

"Every day I am killing mosquitoes," said the tenant, who declined to be named.

One floor above, a commercial door supplier left out cans of insecticide in the corridor for residents to use.

The pests also swarm other common areas, residents said.

Ms Joanne Park, 37, described a swarm of mosquitoes descending on her when she took the lift earlier this month, and scores more attacking her on the ground floor.

"(We) cannot sleep, nowadays from April my husband and me night time is to catch the mosquito. When we sit on the sofa also, everyday we catch almost five to six," the housewife said.

Elsewhere in Jalan Besar, some residents are also reporting an increase in mosquitoes in recent weeks.

At Block 641, technician Shahul Hameed, 61, said his family has lost count of the number of mosquitoes in their home, adding that they often wake up feeling itchy.

"Even I use the chemical (spray) for the mosquitoes, still we have a problem. There's no difference," Mr Shahul said.

"During sleep time, we don't realise how many times, but we are able to see when we wake up, we are very itchy," he added.

Around Pek Kio, which is also within Jalan Besar, resident Benjamin Chiang, 45, said there would usually be mosquitoes when he goes out to his balcony. His family has stocked up on mosquito coils, repellents and zappers to combat the insects.

AUTHORITIES STEP UP MEASURES

Residents said banners and notices about the release of Project Wolbachia mosquitoes were put up around the estate and in lift lobbies from around Apr 21.

The project involves releasing male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which mate with dengue-carrying females to produce non-viable eggs, thereby reducing the Aedes mosquito population. Culex mosquitoes are not targeted by Project Wolbachia.

NEA said the project was rolled out to Little India — which covers Rowell Road — from Apr 21, with releases scheduled twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Little India is one of the seven new sites NEA has expanded the project to this year, with the expansion increasing coverage by about 135,000 households.

"Project Wolbachia has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing Aedes aegypti mosquito population by 80 to 90 per cent at release areas, and the risk of acquiring dengue has lowered by more than 70 per cent," the NEA spokesperson said.

"The release of non-biting Wolbachia-Aedes male mosquitoes may have resulted in increased mosquito sightings at Project Wolbachia sites during release days."