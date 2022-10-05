Mosquitoes released under Project Wolbachia do not bite, but increased presence can be noticeable: MSE

SINGAPORE: Mosquitoes released under Project Wolbachia by the National Environment Agency (NEA) do not bite, but their increased presence can be noticeable to residents, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng on Wednesday (Oct 5).

Mr Baey was addressing feedback received by NEA after Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes were released in new areas, but said such feedback is temporary as residents become “accustomed to the programme”.

NEA’s data shows that the population of the wild-type Aedes aegypti mosquito falls to “very low levels” after a few months of releases, decreasing by up to 98 per cent. Bites from these mosquitoes are also significantly reduced, added Mr Baey in Parliament.

“This is evident in the reduction of dengue cases by up to 70 per cent observed in study sites with at least one year of releases,” he said.

“However, as Wolbachia-Aedes technology does not affect other species of mosquitoes, residents may still experience some bites from such mosquitoes.”